Consider home’s location, quality and amenities

Well-planned master-planned estates thrive in direct competition to buying a plot and building your home. These modern urban estates promise to provide more Kenyans with decent quality housing, family amenities, security and reliable utilities to keep the home running and promote quality living.

Access to reliable infrastructure such as electricity and water and social amenities is essential for making housing development sustainable, enjoyable to live in and allowing one to appreciate their home’s value over time.

A lack of reliable water and electricity supplies or issues with drainage, sewage treatment or access can quickly turn the dream of homeownership into a nightmare of trouble and hardship.

The real value of quality housing lies in its ability to meet residents’ needs. Easy accessibility to schools, healthcare facilities, markets, and public infrastructure can transform a house into a home. These connections are necessary to avoid the additional burdens and limitations faced by residents.

It is, therefore, important for a potential homeowner to select a property developer with a reputation for timely completion of projects, high design and building standards and after-sales services on the property.

Furthermore, one must look for a developer who creates thriving communities around amenities and integrated green spaces, which are usually overlooked by some developers, who focus more on building density.

Interestingly, some of the city’s existing satellite suburbs hold record homeownership rates. This highlights the power of these projects and the importance of strategic planning. Well-organised residential estates in the city can be long-term priorities driven by resident demand and population growth.

Developers should prioritise location and accessibility. Partnerships with local authorities, policymakers and stakeholders are crucial to addressing regulatory challenges and streamlining processes that undermine housing development. Through such collaborations, a property developer can create communities that provide residents a place to love where they live.

Additionally, access to financial resources is essential in making homeownership a reality for most Kenyans. Therefore, partnerships with traditional financial institutions and other innovative financing models are vital in improving homeownership for individuals and families across income brackets.

As Kenya becomes more urbanised, the demand for quality housing will only increase. Hence, remember that access to decent housing is not just a matter of policy; it is a fundamental human right recognised under Article 43 of the Constitution. Because of this, access to quality housing is prioritised in the Kenya Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Quality housing is not just about the cost of the house itself; it’s about creating opportunities and improving lives. By prioritising location, accessibility and investment strategies, we can ensure that housing projects not only house but also empower Kenyans while building a sustainable future for all.



