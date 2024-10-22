Odhiambo: Bridge AI gap in universities

While university students in Kenya increasingly rely on AI tools for assignments, research, and learning, many lecturers need to be made aware of the impact of this revolutionary 4th industrial revolution (4IR) technology.

There is a wide gap between university students and lecturers regarding adopting artificial intelligence (AI). Furthermore, many university dons need to be made aware of how AI can improve their teaching and research experience during the 4IR era.

Our universities lagging in AI adoption

Like in other countries, Kenyan universities need help keeping pace with students' rapid adoption of AI. While AI tools like ChatGPT, Grammarly, and research assistants quickly become part of students' daily routines, most lecturers have yet to embrace them fully.

With dons already burdened by heavy teaching loads, administrative work, and research demands, AI could offer a way of reducing these pressures. However, inadequate awareness and clear AI policies have prevented effective integration in higher education. While visiting top universities in developed countries, I saw that students are ahead in AI use. Our Kenyan universities must act quickly to empower lecturers with digital skills and AI competence.

Support tool, not replacement for lecturers

AI could assist with automating grading, assignment feedback, lecturers’ planning, personalised learning, and administrative tasks. All university staff should understand how AI works. Every student in our universities uses AI, and many lecturers don't. Students are way ahead.

AI is not just the future; it is already shaping the present. AI will be a core part of learning and teaching in the years ahead. The time to embrace AI is now—lecturers must catch up to stay ahead.

Many students use tools such as ChatGPT for assignments, research data analysis tools, and AI-powered study aids to improve their performance. AI could help lecturers review essays and give feedback efficiently, reducing the time spent on repetitive tasks. AI could customise lecture plans to suit diverse student needs, develop online course content, and track student progress more effectively to have meaningful student learning experiences. Our lecturers must be open to starting AI experimentation by integrating it into their teaching strategies.

Reducing Administrative Burdens and Burnout

Many lecturers cite increased administrative work as a significant source of stress, like global trends. AI tools can reduce this burden by automating tasks like marking, report generation, and email correspondence. Yet, educators are responsible for learning how to use these tools correctly, as juggling teaching, research, and administration is a growing problem in our universities.

While many developed countries have developed formal AI policies for education, our universities need to move quickly to create guidelines and training programs for academic and administrative staff. Integrating AI aligns with the government’s Digital Economy Strategy, which promotes ICT adoption across sectors, including education.

We must equip students and lecturers with AI literacy to remain competitive and prepare students for a global economy.

