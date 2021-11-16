Beijing Olympics chance to promote global ties through sports

Winter Olympics

A worker sets up illumination on chairs before an ice hockey match, part of a 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games test event, at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on November 10, 2021.  

Photo credit: Wang Zhao | AFP

By  Adhere Cavince

International relations expert

Over 3000 years have elapsed since the idea of the Olympic Games was born in ancient Greece. With a symbol of five interlocking concentric rings representing the continents of North and South America, Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia, the spirit of Olympics has through the centuries percolated the entire globe - becoming a strong unifying factor in our collective human experience.

