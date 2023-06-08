Associations can help youth defeat AI fears

From its Davos debut in January 2023, ChatGPT took just seven days to hit the million user mark, which a UBS report says it took Facebook 10 months and Twitter almost 25 months.

The conversational AI model ChatGPT, a nascent piece of technology then, is now being referenced as the new boogeyman. It’s not difficult to see why.

Concerns around AI, from its potential misuse and ethical implications to the balance of innovation versus disruption, have swirled since ChatGPT went mainstream. There is much unease at the thought of AI replacing jobs.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts that 300 million jobs will be lost or degraded by AI. The World Economic Forum found that the global economy will shed 14 million jobs over the next five years as the economy weakens and companies boost AI adoption.

Students have good reasons to be anxious. According to the Institute of the Future, 85 per cent of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven’t been invented!

Jobs automation

While it is easy to speculate about the types of jobs automation will make obsolete, it is with no certainty that we can make any assumptions. A 2018 Elon Musk tweet balances the argument: “Excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake. To be precise, my mistake. Humans are under-rated.”

AI will profoundly impact the future of work. Tech innovations of the past decade have made bank tellers, cashiers, telemarketers and travel agents relics. Generative AI has the potential to take over segments of marketing, copywriting, design, customer support, legal work and so on.

It remains aware of its limitations, though, and believes that “jobs that require a high degree of creativity or interpersonal skills are less likely to be replaced by AI”. These skills are innate to project managers.

PMI’s Talent Gap predicts an increase in jobs requiring project management-oriented skills from higher demand due to economic growth and retirement rates. That will create a global need for 25 million new project professionals by 2030. That could result in a $345.5 billion loss in global GDP.

Regardless of which way the pendulum swings and which jobs AI swallows, youth must commit to lifelong learning and upskilling. Joining a professional association is recommended for students and early career professionals. Staying informed about trends, access to learning resources and being intentional about professional development will give them a head start on the future of work.

Power or soft skills are one of the most essential skills a membership can help you sharpen. One can step into multiple ‘official’ roles, such as youth ambassador and student coordinator, to develop power skills. Having real-world experience using power skills to accomplish goals or overcome obstacles gives one a tremendous edge when job-hunting.

AI might disrupt life and destroy the work we do But as a student, you can be prepared, build your professional equity, network and find a mentor. Membership in an association can do all that.