Africa must resolve failure to realise Paris climate deal, end its dilemma

Climate change

Climate change is one of humanity’s most insidious threats.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  John Kakonge

 Under the Paris Agreement, every signatory is required to prepare a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) plan every five years. A party to the UNFCCC, Kenya has so far prepared its NDCs in 2015 and 2020. The plan set out in the 2020 report is comprehensive and detailed in its presentation of the country’s adaptation and mitigation measures.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.