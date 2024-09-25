Addressing malnutrition

A woman’s nutritional status has implications for her health as well as that of her children. Across many communities, women are primarily responsible for preparing family meals and caring for children.

However, women are disproportionately affected by malnutrition, a pervasive issue that undermines their health and well-being. The United Nations System Standing Committee on Nutrition indicated that Kenya has close to 10 million persons suffering from chronic food shortages and poor nutrition.

In many societies, traditional beliefs contribute to women’s nutritional challenges. Women also have limited access to information about nutrition, hindering their ability to make informed choices and manage their nutritional needs. Further, pregnancy and lactation as well as economic inequality heighten women’s risk of malnutrition.

The government of Kenya has made a resolute commitment to eliminate all forms of malnutrition by 2027. The enactment of the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy provides a framework that aims to add value and create synergies between the government and its partners.

Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, for example is implementing a project to provide 120,000 youth in rural Kenya with fulfilling and dignified jobs. Seventy per cent of these jobs are reserved for women.

This initiative will enhance their economic muscle, enabling them to make autonomous household financial decisions, including affording a nutritious diet for themselves and their families. Additionally, the project’s promotion of improved, highly nutritious crop varieties will provide them with direct nutritional benefits.

Through value-addition training, many women have learned new methods of processing and preparing the different cereals and legumes to enhance taste while maintaining their nutritional value.