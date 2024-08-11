Nations must think out of the box on education financing

In an era characterised by economic uncertainty, climate change, and evolving societal priorities, the financing of education has encountered substantial challenges on a global scale. Nations are faced with a daunting challenge of navigating competing demands for limited resources, making the task of guaranteeing equitable access to quality education more intricate.

According to United Nations Education, Social and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), an estimated 258 million children and youth are currently out of school worldwide, with many more receiving substandard education as a result of insufficient funding.

The fundamental principle underlying education financing is that it serves as the cornerstone for sustainable development. The implications of this for governments are significant, as they must carefully plan their budgets and financing with the understanding that the development of their countries is fundamentally determined by the quality of education they provide.

A quality education is one that prepares our children to effectively adapt to the demands of modern life, enabling them to innovate and create solutions for a prosperous and thriving society. It is, therefore, imperative that governments prioritise investment in education to ensure the future success and well-being of their citizens.

Allocation of funds

It is understandable that many countries have experienced economic downturns, that in many instances have seen the allocation of funds towards education often take a back seat. The situation is most dire in developing countries where social and economic inequalities are gaping.

This calls for deliberate measures and policies to ensure equitable distribution of educational resources in order to help bridge the gap between affluent and disadvantaged areas. Encouraging community involvement in educational financing through local fundraising can also foster a sense of ownership and responsibility towards local schools.

Governments can also introduce targeted funding programmes aimed at improving educational outcomes in disadvantaged regions, with the initiatives focused on providing additional resources for schools facing significant challenges.

Countries looking to improve their educational financing can study various models for best practices and adopt them according to their unique contexts.

An emerging challenge is climate change, which continues to pose existential threats globally, making it imperative for education systems to adapt accordingly.

Natural disasters

In Bangladesh where natural disasters frequently displace communities,innovative financing mechanisms have been developed to support educational continuity during crises. The government and NGOs in Bangladesh have created mobile learning units that provide educational resources in disaster affected areas, this initiative demonstrate how targeted investment can mitigate the impact of climate change while fostering resilience among learners and educators.

As over 3,000 school leaders from across the world gather in Mombasa from August 19 to 25 for the International Confederation of Principals (ICP) World Convention, it is imperative that stakeholders recognise the interconnectedness of education financing with broader socio-economic factors. By prioritising strategic investments in education even amidst competing needs, governments can foster resilient societies equipped to navigate future challenges.

The path ahead requires collaboration across sectors, innovative thinking, commitment from all stakeholders and most importantly, a steadfast dedication to ensuring every learner has access to quality education.

Mr Kahi is the Africa Representative to the Executive Council of the International Confederation of Principals, [email protected]