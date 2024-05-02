Municipalities can be engines of urban growth

In Kenya’s journey towards sustainable urban development, the vitality of cities, municipalities and town administrations cannot be overstated. Yet, a crucial aspect of this urban infrastructure—the human resource framework within municipalities—remains neglected.

A Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) circular sheds light on a stark incongruity in the remuneration and job group allocations for municipal staff, which poses a serious threat to the effectiveness and sustainability of these crucial institutions.

The conundrum is that municipal managers and their deputies and heads of departments are capped at job groups Q, P and N, respectively, stifling professional growth and advancement within the municipality framework.

This discrepancy not only undermines the morale of municipal staff but also jeopardises the retention of valuable institutional memory within these entities.

A scheme of service is the missing piece of the chess board. Compounding this issue is the absence of an approved scheme of service tailored for municipalities. Without a clear roadmap for career progression and development, municipal employees are left in limbo with limited prospects for advancement within their respective fields.

This glaring disparity demands immediate rectification. The future of Kenya’s urban landscape hinges on the effective functioning of its cities, municipalities and townships. Addressing the remuneration and career progression framework is, therefore, inevitable for their sustained success.

A comprehensive review of the remuneration and benefits package for municipal staff is imperative. This conducted with a focus on aligning job group allocations with the related responsibilities and complexities of municipal management roles.

Urgent development and approval of a scheme of service specifically tailored to municipalities is non-negotiable. This framework should outline clear pathways for career progression, skill development and performance evaluation in the sector.

A national dialogue involving key stakeholders—including SRC, Controller of Budget, the national and county governments, Council of Governors, urban development stakeholders and other government officials, as well as city, municipal and town administrators and civil society organisations—is essential so as to garner support for the revitalisation of our cities, municipalities and townships. It should highlight the critical role of cities, municipalities and townships in driving sustainable urban growth and emphasise equitable remuneration and career development opportunities.

Kenya stands at a pivotal moment in its urban development trajectory. As cities, municipalities and townships burgeon in response to rapid urbanisation, it is imperative that the foundational institutions supporting this growth are fortified. Let us ensure our municipalities thrive as engines of inclusive and sustainable urban development.