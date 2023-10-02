Haiti job poisoned chalice

The history of Haiti is replete with violence and leaders who have been out to actually wreck the country. From the 18th Century, when it fought slavery and the French colonialists, it’s fraught with suffering, lawlessness and lack of a proper government that can take it forward.

Many remember the rule of François Duvalier aka Papa Doc (1957-1971) and his son Jean-Claude Duvalier alias Baby Doc (1971-1986) and the infamous “Tonton Macoutes”, who often stoned and burned people alive and hang bodies in the street.

Western nations, led by the US, are afraid to venture into Haiti, although it is said they have vested interests. Ironically, Kenya is being urged to restore order there!

Gang wars menace

The West supports current Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Why they cannot take their superior power to ensure he defeats gang leader and former police officer Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, who seems to be the power behind lawlessness is surprising.

Kenya may have done duty in Somalia but the Caribbean island nation can only be described as “where the eagles dare” for the East African country. The government has said it will deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti by January to tackle the gang wars menace if the UN Security Council approves it.

The Haiti mission might end up in failure for Kenya like the one in Vietnam by US forces. Countries like the Bahamas, Jamaica and Antigua are said to have made the decision to support Haiti by sending soldiers. I believe they understand the terrain better than Kenyans ever will.

Excessive violence

Kenya is a novice when it comes to dealing with such excessive violence, lawlessness and human rights violations as in Haiti.

Kenya has been a victim of its peacekeeping mission in the region through revenge terrorism. It is time the government became very careful and prudent.

The $100 million pledge by Washington to kick-start the operation should not be the catalyst to lead our men and women to slaughter.