Change tack on killer brews

Immediately the Kenya Kwanza government came to power, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua swore to ensure excessive use of alcohol, especially illicit liquor in central Kenya, is brought under control or eliminated.

County commissioners and chiefs are being told daily to ensure the youth remain sober and responsible. This is, however, not being observed as the young men and women indulge in alcohol abuse from morning to evening.

However, the approach by the authorities should be re-evaluated and new tactics to win the war sought. To start with, the youth should be gainfully engaged.

Sustainable income

Talking to most of them brings out desperation with the society and authorities being accused of not employing even university graduates. Most young men end up becoming boda boda riders. Although this is gainful employment, the high cost of living is a deterrent to sustainable income.

It is time the government encouraged the youth to join polytechnics and TVET institutes, which will ensure the country has enough labour force.

Mututho rules

The fight against illicit brews will only be won when the “Mututho rules”—are fully implemented. Bar owners have the right to engage in business since they create labour and pay taxes. It should not be about closing bars and restaurants where alcohol is sold and consumed but regulating them. The starting point should be investigating the source of the illicit liquors and the brewers themselves.

The various governments over the years, including the current one, have always promised to eradicate the illicit liquors in vain. But most Kenyans believe the sources are known and the authorities can stamp them out quickly if there was willingness to do so. And the government has the capacity to do it. Officials should, as the first step to save the youth from this wanton destruction, go after the suppliers.

Job creation to ensure gainful engagement for the so-called “hustler” will move them away from illicit liquors and make them the respected citizens we all desire. Empty rhetoric without tangible action will never redeem them from destructive alcohol abuse.