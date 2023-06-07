How Ipoa can enhance police, public relations

For years, the National Police Service has been stigmatised by the general public for various reasons. Most Kenyans fear this very vital enforcement body and, I believe, it is time the functions of the police service were clearly defined.

This can be done effectively by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) through awareness creation. That will make Kenyans understand fully the mandate and functions of the police. This can happen through targeted awareness campaigns and partnerships with community organisations through the utilisation of the existing communication channels.

Ipoa also has the role of making access to police stations by the public more user-friendly than the way it is. Most Kenyans fear even entering a police station or post to lodge a complaint or even just report an incident.

We are in the technology age. Ipoa should explore the possibility of online reporting and accessible complaint centres where Kenyans will feel comfortable and confident reporting even police misconduct. What, however, is very important now is to change the perception Kenyans hold of the national police service. This is the elephant in the room.

Disciplinary action against wayward police officers—and this has been the main complaint by Kenyans—will enhance trust in the oversight authority’s effectiveness.

Affection and respect

The general public also should regard the officers as their fellow Kenyans and treat them with affection and respect. They should be encouraged, not hated because their work is not a walk in the park. We have seen members of the public harm and even kill officers while on duty. We have seen this during riots and street protests.

That is why bonding between these public servants and the people they serve is very important. Engaging with the general public through community meetings and outreach programmes, where interaction will be free and cordial, will establish direct lines of communication and mistrust will end. We are in an era when Kenyans should embrace this branch of law enforcement rather than see them as enemies living amongst them.

To strengthen oversight, Ipoa should ensure it collaborates with civil society organisations, human rights groups and other relevant stakeholders. For proper and effective policing practices and promotion of accountability, advocacy campaigns and capacity building will go a long way in building public trust. There is still room to bring the police to the people and help to reverse the negative views Kenyans have on this important cog in the republic.

The time to change is now. But relations between the people and police officers will only be enhanced through accountability and transparency. Kenyans rely very highly on efficient law enforcement and making them trust the police will make the service more user-friendly.