Why you shouldn't open a joint youtube account with your partner

In this episode, we delve into the intricacies and potential pitfalls of embarking on a YouTube journey with your significant other. While the prospect of sharing a creative endeavor with your partner may seem exciting, there are often overlooked challenges that can strain both your relationship and your channel's success. From conflicting creative visions to the pressures of maintaining a public persona, we explore the complexities that arise when personal and professional worlds collide. Drawing from real life experiences and expert insights, we provide valuable advice on how to assess whether starting a YouTube channel with your partner is the right choice for your relationship and creative aspirations.