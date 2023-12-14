Unraveling the Impact of Childhood Fashion & Beauty Trends
Join host Sylvia Muia on another episode of the Lifecraft podcast, where she delves deep into the sensitive and complex issue of whether we are unintentionally making children seem more mature through makeup, clothing, and fashion trends. In the studio, she is joined by Josephine, an author who wrote a compelling article on this very topic, and Jackline, an experienced journalist with a keen eye for societal shifts.
