Sugar dating in Nairobi: A Gen Z story
In this episode, Michelle Namasaka and Esther Nyandoro host two guests who share their experiences on dating wealthy, older men in Nairobi. The "mubaba" narrative is one that has become popular in Nairobi, giving a new twist to relationship dynamics that exist in the city.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z.