Audio

Sugar dating in Nairobi: A Gen Z story

In this episode, Michelle Namasaka and Esther Nyandoro host two guests who share their experiences on dating wealthy, older men in Nairobi. The "mubaba" narrative is one that has become popular in Nairobi, giving a new twist to relationship dynamics that exist in the city.

speaking of genz promo poster podcast
WhatsApp Image 2023-03-11 at 12.07.02
Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. 

In the headlines