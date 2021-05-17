Papa was a Rolling Stone Ft. Pau Shinski

His dad died 20 years ago. Now, he is a father of 3 wonderful girls trying to figure his way around this eternal role. Are fathers important? Did you learn anything from him?

Pau Shinski and Amani Amani Maranga start a new series on the dad factor. Listen, share and give feedback.

Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.