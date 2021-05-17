Papa was a Rolling Stone Ft. Pau Shinski
His dad died 20 years ago. Now, he is a father of 3 wonderful girls trying to figure his way around this eternal role. Are fathers important? Did you learn anything from him?
Pau Shinski and Amani Amani Maranga start a new series on the dad factor. Listen, share and give feedback.
Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.
It is hosted by Amani Maranga, an award-winning podcaster and communications specialist.