Navigating Office Friendships: Boundaries, Balance, and Better Connections

In this episode, hosts Mitchelle Namasaka, Esther Nyandoro, and Jackline Macharia talk about office relationships and friendships .

Join the trio as they share insights on creating and maintaining healthy boundaries in the workplace while fostering meaningful connections with colleagues.


Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina. 

