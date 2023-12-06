Navigating Office Friendships: Boundaries, Balance, and Better Connections
In this episode, hosts Mitchelle Namasaka, Esther Nyandoro, and Jackline Macharia talk about office relationships and friendships .
Join the trio as they share insights on creating and maintaining healthy boundaries in the workplace while fostering meaningful connections with colleagues.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.