It's Tuesday. It's that part of the term when the daydreaming is about where to find your next magnet. That’s the sticky tree sap that Joseline swears is just like ball gum without the colour. In your free time you and Joseline search the forest, the few trees behind your classroom, for trees with this sap. You and Joseline have been in the same dormitory since last year when you were in Standard One. You are not yet homesick.