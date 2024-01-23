Making money work for you

‘If you can’t measure it you can’t manage it’. Building healthy money habits will often means you dictate where your money goes and not let the money do the dictating. But, it's not just about restricting yourself; it's about making your money work for you!

On this episode of the Make Money podcast, Amos Ngahu, a Financial Coach and founder of the Money Clinic shares his tip and tricks on tracking your finances, crafting a roadmap to wealth-building and how to overcome common money psychological barriers.

Make Money, is a podcast series from Business Daily Africa unravels ways to be financially savvy. This is Season 2, where we’ll be sharing practical tips and advice on how to increase your income, build wealth, and achieve financial freedom in Kenya. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned investor, we’ve got something for everyone. Our guests will be experts in their fields, sharing their insights and strategies for success. We’ll also feature inspiring stories of people achieving financial independence, showing you that making money and creating the life you want is possible.