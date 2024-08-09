Letsile Tebogo: Winning a medal is not a dream come true
In this episode, we delve into the extraordinary journey of Letsile Tebogo, a world-class sprinter whose perspective on winning challenges conventional beliefs. Discover why, for Tebogo, the true reward lies beyond the medal podium. Join us as we explore his motivations, struggles, and the deeper meaning he finds in his athletic pursuits. This conversation will redefine what it means to achieve greatness in sports. Tune in for an inspiring narrative that goes beyond the surface of victory.
