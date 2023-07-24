How Pastor Mackenzie kept Shakahola deaths a secret

After meeting the young child who was punished for interrupting the fast in the last episode, we needed to understand where it all started. Why did Mackenzie choose Shakahola? What was his intent?

Our efforts bore no fruits as the rescued victims at the hospital were reluctant to speak to us. Those found in stable condition were lip-tight.

Our path led us to those rescued children from Shakahola, who at least had an idea of what went on and in this episode will help us paint a picture of Mackenzie’s untold doings inside the forest.

On this episode, we learn how Pastor Mackenzie shut the rest of the world from the happenings inside Shakajola, we also get a detailed revelation as to how he convinced his followers to fast to death.



