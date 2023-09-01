George Njuguna
In our latest episode of Mavericks, we had the privilege to sit down with George Njuguna, the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Safaricom, and delve into his incredible journey of leadership, innovation, and personal growth.
Njuguna's dedication to continuous learning, fostering collaboration, and cultivating meaningful relationships resonated strongly. His wise counsel for future generations echoed the theme of the entire Mavericks series: Strive for excellence, remain grounded, and leave a legacy that influences positive change.