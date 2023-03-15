Gen Zs in the workplace are simply unbothered!

The workplace has seen alot of changes over the past few years: Working from home, digital transformation and the emphasis to prioritize workers wellness seem to be at the fore front for any top company.

What perhaps has been the most drastic change in the work place, is the new age of employees cropping up in the market, GEN Z. A lot that is entirely unbothered and forcing top work places to bend in order to accommodate them. Are GEN Z really unbothered in the workplace?