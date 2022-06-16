Daily Politics: Sakaja’s degree – what happened? Is Ngilu in or out of Kitui race and Ruto’s economic forums
Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Oliver Mathenge, and Guchu Ndung’u take a look at the day’s politics.
In this episode, they look at Nairobi’s UDA Governor candidate Johnson Sakaja’s troubled degree; the value of Kenya Kwanza economic forums; and why Governor Charity Ngilu had to step down in Kitui.
Daily Politics is a podcast on the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. To get more of NMG's political coverage, follow the Kenya Elections page here and subscribe to the Political Cycle & Elections newsletters here.