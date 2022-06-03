Daily Politics: Kalonzo's 'Raila Tosha Tena', Uhuru's last Madaraka and IEBC register controversy
Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Oliver Mathenge, and Guchu Ndung’u take a look at the day’s politics.
In this episode, they analyse Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka's return to Azimio-One Kenya Alliance, the controversy arising from the IEBC voter register and give quick views on President Uhuru Kenyatta's last Madaraka Day speech.
Useful reads for this episode:
- Inside the deal that saw Kalonzo rejoin Azimio coalition
- President Uhuru Kenyatta's full Madaraka Day speech
- Uhuru snubs DP Ruto again in Madaraka Day protocol change
- Campaign Tracker: What you need to know so far
- IEBC owns up to illegal transfer of voters ahead of August polls
- Address all lingering issues ahead of polls, CJ Martha Koome tells IEBC
Daily Politics is a podcast on the the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. To get more of NMG's political coverage, follow the Kenya Elections page here and subscribe to the Political Cycle & Elections newsletters here.
Find previous episodes of this and other podcasts here.