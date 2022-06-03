Address all lingering issues ahead of polls, CJ Martha Koome tells IEBC
Chief Justice Martha Koome has asked the IEBC to show proof that it has addressed issues that were raised during the nullification of the 2017 presidential election ahead of this year’s General Election.
The CJ further asked the electoral commission to address issues arising from the audit of the voter register before the polls to avoid disputes that might come up before and even after the elections.
She was speaking during a breakfast meeting with editors in Nairobi.
The CJ also said that the Judiciary is prepared and is ready to handle disputes arising from the ongoing clearance exercise of candidates by the IEBC with about 120 Judges already gazetted to deal with any dispute arising before and even after the exercise.