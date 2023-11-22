Are Background Checks Necessary Before Committing to a Relationship?
In this episode, hosts Mitchelle Namasaka, Esther Nyandoro and Sylvia Muia discuss a significant topic in modern relationships: the importance of background checks before making a serious commitment.
Join the trio as they talk about why people might consider background checks in relationships. Is it a practical way to protect emotions and ensure compatibility, or does it create suspicion that challenges trust in a relationship?
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.