A Gen Z frontline experience of the protests

In this episode, Mitchelle and Jackie dive into the heart of the recent protests, bringing you a firsthand account. They explore the motivations driving this new generation, the challenges they face, and the impact they're making. 


Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina. 

