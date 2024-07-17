A Gen Z frontline experience of the protests
In this episode, Mitchelle and Jackie dive into the heart of the recent protests, bringing you a firsthand account. They explore the motivations driving this new generation, the challenges they face, and the impact they're making.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.