Swearing-in of MPs and Senators

Swearing-in of MPs and SenatorsLIVE
- 337 elected members of the National Assembly take their oath of office today
- On the first sitting of the two Houses, the first business is the swearing-in of the members who will then elect the speakers.
- Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula of Kenya Kwanza is expected to square it out with Mr Kenneth Marende of Azimio for the Speaker of the National Assembly position.
- The Deputy Speaker position will see Dadaab MP Farah Maalim (Azimio) go against Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei (Kenya Kwanza).