Swearing-in of MPs and Senators

  • 337 elected members of the National Assembly take their oath of office today
  • On the first sitting of the two Houses, the first business is the swearing-in of the members who will then elect the speakers.
  • Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula of Kenya Kwanza is expected to square it out with Mr Kenneth Marende of Azimio for the Speaker of the National Assembly position.
  • The Deputy Speaker position will see Dadaab MP Farah Maalim (Azimio) go against Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei (Kenya Kwanza).

