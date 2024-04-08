President Ruto's full speech when he commissioned Sh45bn clinker plant in West Pokot

President William Ruto commissioned a Sh45 billion factory that sits majestically at the Sebit limestone mines deposits hills in Kipkomo sub-County, along the Kapenguria-Lodwar highway.

Clinker is the biggest raw material in cement manufacture. After crushing at the new West Pokot plant, it will be transported to a grinding plant in Eldoret town.

The new plant will have the capacity to process an estimated 6,000 tonnes of clinker daily, which translates to two million tonnes annually. The project is expected to cost the investor $220 million (about Sh29 billion).