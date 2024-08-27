President Ruto launches Raila'S AUC chair bid at State House

President William Ruto is unveiling the candidacy of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson candidate at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Kenya has purposed Mr Odinga’s candidacy to replace outgoing chair Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, to be that of the EAC and not just Kenya’s. The points to the withdrawal of former Somalia Foreign Affairs Minister Fawzia Yusuf from the race and her subsequent backing of the former Prime Minister.

The event was graced by various regional dignitaries including Presidents Samia Suluhu of Tanzania, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Salva Kiir of South Sudan.

Photo credit: PCS

Also in attendance is former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, Burundi Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca and Rwanda Minister for Foreign Affairs James Kabarebe.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who accompanied Mr Odinga for the opening of the fifth World of Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (Festac) in Kisumu on Monday, is also at the ceremony.

Photo credit: PCS



