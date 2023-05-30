Village where pupils duck hippos and crocodiles to get to school

By Ken Rutto

It is a video that could eclipse even the most dramatic episodes of The Most Dangerous Routes to School.

The journey to school for hundreds of learners on Kokwa Island in Lake Baringo is not for the faint-hearted.

On the wooden bridge connecting the island's two sides, pupils have to wade through hippo and crocodile-infested waters.

Climate change has caused Lake Baringo to swell, submerging the wooden bridge.

This has split Kokwa Island in three, with the school on one side and the villages on the other.

But the sad state of affairs has not dampened the resolve of the young learners who hope to have a better future one day.

After the lake swelled, the learners relied on a school boat to get from one island to the other. But due to misuse and lack of fuel, the engine broke down and the boat was grounded.

Those who can persevere, use raft boats, which are sometimes unable to withstand the lake's tides.

The learners usually report to school around 8am when the water level is low to avoid crocodiles and hippos.