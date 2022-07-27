Uhuru chides Ruto over claims on Naivasha dry port
President Uhuru Kenyatta took a swipe at his deputy William Ruto as he accused him of spreading falsehoods in his campaigns, particularly on the issue of ports.
The visibly agitated President, who did not name his deputy, said it was the “height of political deceit” for the UDA presidential flag bearer to talk ill of the handshake and development initiatives undertaken by the Jubilee administration.
The Head of State was speaking during the official opening of the 1,000-acre Naivasha Special Economic Zone. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Turkish Industrial Holding Complex in the zone.