The Memo: Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga, enough is enough

Nobody knows for sure whether the country will hold together or break apart should the anti-government demonstrations planned for Wednesday to Friday go ahead.

More than 50 million Kenyans are at the mercy of two gentlemen—President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Their words alone could determine if the country goes the way of failed states or the formation called Kenya, and which millions call their only home, pulls back from the brink.

As Nation Media Group, and on behalf of Kenyans from all walks of life and political persuasions, we want to tell our political class, in no uncertain terms, that enough is enough.

Enough of the chest-thumping. Enough of the brinkmanship. Enough of the rubble-rousing. Enough of the supremacy contest. Enough of the grandstanding.

This country is bigger than you, Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga. You must climb down from your high horses and do the right thing, which is to restore peace and harmony in the country.

More than 14 million Kenyans turned out to vote in the 2022 General Election, on August 9, and later peacefully dispersed to their homes.

That nearly a year later the two of you are still trading acerbic words publicly is a show of appalling leadership failure.

You two know each other well; you have each other’s telephone contacts. It is time you swallowed your pride and made the call to save our country.

At this point, it does not matter who has the legal or moral high ground. The blood shed by the almost 20 Kenyans these recent weeks and many more before them while seeking to liberate this country must be enough to prick your moral conscience.

