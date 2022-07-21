Ruto: Even if you give out free Unga, we shall win

Kenya Kwanza leader Deputy President William Ruto has accused his rivals in Azimio La Umoja of playing politics with maize flour prices.

Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta directed maize millers to lower the retail price of a 2kg bag of maize flour to Sh100, down from the current Sh205, across the country.

Mr Ruto asserted that voters will see beyond the tricks and vote for his coalition.