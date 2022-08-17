President-elect Ruto meets Kenya Kwanza leaders
President-elect William Ruto and deputy president-elect Rigathi Gachagua are meeting leaders elected under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the just concluded General Election.
Dr Ruto will meet governors and their deputies, senators, Members of the National Assembly and Woman Representatives.
The meeting by the Kenya Kwanza team will coincide with a similar one by the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).