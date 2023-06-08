Museveni reaffirms support for anti-LGBTQ law in State of Nation address

By AFP

In his State of the Nation address, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni reiterated his stance in support of the anti-gay bill recently voted through by the Ugandan Parliament.

"In Uganda, sex is confidential, even heterosexual sex. Therefore, if a homosexual keeps his being to himself or confidentially seeks assistance from the doctors or priests, it will not offend this law," Museveni said.

Since the bill was signed, the Netherlands froze a seven-million-euro subsidy to Uganda's legal system, while Denmark and Norway redirected around six million euros each towards private-sector initiatives, aid agencies, and rights organizations