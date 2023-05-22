Former President Uhuru Kenyatta leads Jubilee Party NDC at Ngong Racecourse

Jubilee Party is set to undergo significant leadership changes at its special National Delegates Convention (NDC) in Nairobi.

The convention, led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, is expected to take decisive action against party rebels.

The move by Mr Kenyatta is aimed at asserting his authority within the party as he faces opposition from both nominated MP Sabina Chege and East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega.