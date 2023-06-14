Former DPP Noordin Haji sworn in as NIS Director General

By NBUBI MUTURI





Former Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has officially succeeded Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru as the Director General of the National Intelligence Services (NIS).

Mr Haji took the oath of office at State House, Nairobi Wednesday morning at a ceremony officiated by President William Ruto after MPs approved his nomination as the spy chief yesterday.

Noordin was sworn in the presence of his family as well as senior government officials in an event that lasted less than 20 minutes.

The government officials included Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Attorney General Justin Muturi as well as other cabinet secretaries and members of the National Security Council (NSC).

During the swearing in ceremony, Dr Ruto urged Mr Haji to steer the institution by working towards building intelligence services in the country to tackle common challenges.

”At a time when the world is experiencing so many challenges ranging from conflict due to climate change and resource conflict and the big issue of terror around our globe and region and any other security challenges that affect us including the whole arena of constraints surrounding the economy, we need a lot of intelligence to manage the economy and all the other aspects of our nation,” President Ruto said.

The head of state also praised the intelligence service as an institution that has helped the country make better decisions concerning Kenyans, including counter terrorism and organized crime.

“It is an institution that has been built over time and it is my hope that you will make the institution better in servicing the country. We want to make the institutions better in serving Kenyans in the future,” he added.

Mr Haji succeeds Mr Kameru who has held the position for over eight years.

The parliamentary intelligence committee, led by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, praised Mr Haji for his mastery of administrative roles.