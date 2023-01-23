Control your people, Gachagua advises Samidoh

By Mwangi Muiruri

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has advised popular Kikuyu entertainer Samidoh (born Samuel Muchoki) to "control his people".

He was speaking at the funeral service of Pauline Nyokabi Kuria, the sister of CS Moses Kuria, in Kiambu.

Samidoh has been at the centre of drama involving his wife Edday Nderitu and mistress, nominated senator Karen Nyamu.

"We love Samidoh...but you're now letting us down," DP Gachagua said in a light moment amid laughter from mourners.

"You need to control your people. Sort your affairs, and if you're unable to we'll discipline you," he added.

Samidoh, who was present at the service, acknowledged the DP's comments with laughter and sat down.

Recently, video of Ms Nyamu causing a scene in Dubai, at a venue where Samidoh was performing while accompanied by his wife, went viral.