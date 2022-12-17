Samidoh in drama involving wife and Karen Nyamu at Dubai concert

Popular Kikuyu entertainer Samidoh (born Samuel Muchoki) was at the centre of drama involving his wife Edday Nderitu and mistress, nominated senator Karen Nyamu.

The day was Friday, December 16, 2022, and the setting was a nightclub in Dubai where Samidoh was set to have a live Mugithi show with hundreds of Kenyans attending.

The drama started when Ms Nyamu, who has two children with Samidoh and has previously exchanged bitter words with the singer's wife, went to the table where Samidoh was seated with his wife and forcefully sat on his lap.

Karen Nyamu the ghetto why follow Samidoh in Dubai where he's performing and the wife is there!

An aggrieved Ms Nderitu could not take the disrespect and decided to react.

A video circulating online shows Ms Nyamu and the singer having a confrontation.

Minutes later, Ms Nyamu seems to have lost her cool and almost slapped her baby daddy when the bouncers restrained her.

In defence of her man, Ms Nderitu swung into action and attempted to grab Ms Nyamu and peel her away from her husband. It is at this point that the senator was pulled away and taken outside to defuse the situation.

In another video posted on social media, Ms Nyamu is seen performing on stage with Samidoh and Akorino singer Karangu.

Ms Nderitu also shared on her social media a photo with her husband saying she was ending the year on a high note.

On a high note

“Ending the year on a high note with family and friends. Dubai lazima mugithi ishike.”

Not to be beaten, Ms Nyamu had also shared a post after landing in Dubai.

She said she was a big supporter of people “being exactly who they are.”

Samidoh was performing alongside other Mugithi artists including Joyce Wa Mama, Karangu Wa Muraya and DJ Dbul.

Samidoh’s wife had announced that she would be attending the mugithi concert a few weeks ago.

Karen flew to Dubai on Thursday.

On Facebook, Samidoh’s Music promoter in the US Bernice Saroni sent an encouraging message to Samidoh’s wife urging her to remain strong after the drama.

“You are in my prayers sorry hun my flight got interrupted in Switzerland but hold your husband tight. Remember when things are too good that’s when the devil comes for you. Stay calm this shall pass too. Always remember you have the crown. Fix it nicely better days are ahead of you my sister,” she wrote.

Bernice also urged Ms Nyamu to stay in her lane.