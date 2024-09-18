Endarasha tragedy: State releases DNA results of 21 children to parents

By Gitonga Marete and Mercy Mwende

Parents and relatives of 21 pupils who died in the Hillside Endarasha fire can now commence burial plans for their loved ones after government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor and his team concluded post-mortems and DNA matching.

Many of the victims were burnt beyond recognition in a dorm fire on September 5, 2024, making identification of some victims impossible with using their DNA.

Speaking Wednesday at the Naromoru Funeral Home, Dr Oduor said all the unidentified bodies had been matched to DNA samples drawn from parents.

Earlier, Dr Oduor had said that some of the bodies, especially the lower limbs, were burnt to ashes, but completion of the exercise now provides closure.

Kenya Red Cross Head of Central Region, Ms Esther Chege, said they had already began calling affected families to inform them of the DNA results.