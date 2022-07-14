Volleyball: Kenya Prisons players and coaches promoted

Former Kenya women's volleyball team players Jane Wacu, Brackcides Agala and Diana Khisa have earned promotions to become Senior Sergeants at Kenya Prisons Service.

The trio were previously Sergeants before they were promoted during the ceremony conducted Thursday by newly appointed Kenya Prisons Staff Training College Commandant Kimega Angus Masoro in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Mosoro was appointed Commandant in June after the demise of Wanini Kireri in May due to short illness.

Experienced middle blocker Agala and flamboyant setter Wacu play for the reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation National League champions Kenya Prisons, while middle blocker Khisa who has since retired is an assistant coach in the team.

Kenya Prisons Service men Volleyball Team Assistant Coach Dennis Mokua during the interview with Nation Sport at Kenya Prisons College in Ruiru, Kiambu County on April 21, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Former Kenyan international Dennis Mokua has also been elevated to the Senior Sergeant rank.

Mokua, who is Kenya Prisons men assistant coach said hard work and perseverance had paid off.

"This was a surprise. I had done the interview in April and had forgotten about it. I'm humbled by the gesture and I look forward to serving in that position," said Mokua.

In April, KVF Technical Director David Lung'aho was promoted to a Chief Inspector having previously served as Inspector.