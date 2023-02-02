Volleyball: Kenya Pipeline feted after league triumph

Fresh from winning the just concluded Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League title, Kenya Pipeline Thursday received a shot in the arm after their sponsors awarded them Sh1.2 million.

Pipeline came from behind to see off their rivals and African Club champions KCB 3-1 in the end of season play-offs last month to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2017.

Speaking during the breakfast meeting with the team at Boma Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang reassured the team of unwavering support from the company as the team prepares for this year's African Clubs Championship at a yet to be decided venue.

''Go make us proud in Africa. The management is behind you and I am glad to be back just in time to celebrate your achievement. I want to thank the team because they are our brand ambassadors and even as we pursue excellence in the business world, we also urge you to make the best out of the competition. We celebrate you," said Sang.

Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang gives his speech during a breakfast meeting at Boma Hotel in Nairobi on February 2, 2023 organised by Kenya Pipeline Company management to award their volleyball team for winning the 2021/22 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League title. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

A beaming Pipeline coach Paul Gitau, who was at hand to receive the cheque alongside team captain Rose Magoi said he wants the team to go one better in the Clubs Championship after finishing third last year.

"I think the trophy has proved the naysayers wrong. There are those who made phone calls to the management doubting my capabilities after I was appointed coach in 2020, but I'm happy that the company kept their trust and faith in me and here we are celebrating the achievement. We resumed training last Monday and have a commitment to play in the final," said Gitau.

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau gives his speech during a breakfast meeting at Boma Hotel in Nairobi on February 2, 2023 organised by Kenya Pipeline Company management to award them for winning the 2021/22 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League title. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"We laud the management for their support and especially after they put up an indoor gymnasium at our backyard where we train without any inconveniences .And the registration of the team by the Sports Registrar has even boosted our morale and ownership. We are excited and we can only hope for the best," he added.

Founding team manager and KVF President Waithaka Kioni walked down memory lane recounting the team's early days back in 1985.

"I'm glad I came up with the idea of forming the team. They have grown in leaps and bounds and looking back, I'm glad we took the risk. I came up with the idea in 1985 just after the company had negative publicity after three tankers went up in flames and we needed something to cover up the mess. That's how the Pipeline team was established. I laud the management for their support and believe in the team and I wish the players well," said Kioni.

Kenya Pipeline captain Rose Magoi gives her speech during a breakfast meeting at Boma Hotel in Nairobi on February 2, 2023 organised by Kenya Pipeline Company management to award them for winning the 2021/22 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League title. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Team captain Magoi said they have a good squad that can cause an upset at the continental event.