DCI eye play-off slot as league resumes

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will count on endurance during the fourth leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League next weekend at Kenya Ports Authority, Makande Hall in Mombasa County.

KVF released fixtures on Sunday night to signal the resumption of the league after an eight-month break that paved way for the national women's team preparation to the recently concluded World Championship in Netherlands and Poland.

Malkia strikers finished 19th in the 24-team competition that saw Serbia defend the title.

DCI are scheduled to play Nairobi Prisons next Friday, take on African champions KCB Women's Volleyball Team on Saturday before facing Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)on Sunday.

All DCI players are currently at Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri County after landing jobs with the unit in April.

DCI team manager Neddy Kilimo said the team will have little time to train for the league matches and hopes that the physical training at Kiganjo will come in handy.

"We have tricky fixtures and the fact that we might not have enough time to train together is disturbing. Just like we got the players out of the training to participate in the Mwalimu Nyerere Cup in Tanzania early this month, that's what we will do for the league matches.

"They retained the title despite having not trained together and we hope they will extend the good show in the league as we are keen to qualify for the play-offs," said Kilimo.

DCI defeated Rwanda Patriotic Army (APR) 3-0 in the Nyerere Cup final.

DCI will welcome outside hitters Jemimah Siang'u and Sarah Nakhumicha to their fold.

Siang'u crossed over from KCB, while Nakhumicha is fresh from Kesogon Secondary School.

Other fixtures will see former champions Kenya Pipeline take on KCB on Friday in the highlight of the day before they entertain Kenya Army the next day and finish the busy weekend against reigning champions Kenya Prisons.

The bankers will be without star opposite Sharon Chepchumba who recently moved to Greek club Aris Thessaloniki, while Pipeline will miss the services of Veronica Adhiambo who signed for Turkish club Tarsus Belediyespor this month.