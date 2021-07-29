Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 19

A bottle of Japanese rice wine, or Sake (left), and the little concoction that clears alcohol from the system

A bottle of Japanese rice wine, or Sake (left), and the little concoction that clears alcohol from the system.


Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Japanese shops are full of these little “energy drinks” usually made from herbal concoctions
  • It is not uncommon for leaders in Japan to quit if anything under their command goes awry
  • The fact that spectators are not allowed at competition venues has posed an interesting challenge to both officials and athletes at these Games

Little drink ‘deletes’ alcohol from body system

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.