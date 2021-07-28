Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 18

Just do it! Of Kenya’s head-turning Nike kit

Kenya’s Nike “honeycomb” Tokyo 2020 kit collection was roundly criticised back home upon its release by the American sportswear giants. However, it turns out the colourful kit is the talk of town in Tokyo with almost everybody praising its ingenuity. It stands out. A colleague blushed when pretty ladies stole glances at him at the Media Centre the other day, some of the lasses smiling seductively. “It’s not about you, my friend,” I warned him. “It’s that Team Kenya Nike kit you are wearing that’s turning those pretty heads,” I added, much to his chagrin.

Jamaican athletes just love their Puma

Jamaica’s athletes played a pivotal role in the design of their Tokyo 2020 Puma gear. A total of 13 nations are sponsored by German sportswear firm Puma at these Olympics. “The Jamaican athletes were consulted in February 2019, during the development stages of the design, when executives from Puma visited and travelled throughout the island to track and field clubs and camps,” EME News reported. The Puma brand was made most popular by Jamaica’s sprints legend Usain Bolt who has since retired.

