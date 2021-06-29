Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match

US player Serena Williams reacts as she withdraws from her women's singles first round match against Belarus's Aliaksandra Sasnovich on the second day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Williams, who also had strapping on her right thigh, hasn't won a Slam since the 2017 Australian Open.
  • William's slip came at the same end of the court as that of Adrian Mannarino which brought a premature end to the Frenchman's hard fought match with Roger Federer.

London

