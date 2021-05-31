Serena to play first French Open night match as Federer returns

Serena Williams of the US hits a return against Romania's Simona Halep during their women's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 16, 2021.

Photo credit: David Gray | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The American star's match will though be the first of this year's tournament held behind closed doors as France still has a 9pm curfew in place due to Covid-19.
  • Just over 5,000 spectators are allowed to attend during the day, although that number will rise to over 13,000 on June 9, the same date the curfew moves to 11pm.

Paris

