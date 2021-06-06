Serena knocked out of French Open by Rybakina

Serena Williams of the US reacts as she plays against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their women's singles fourth round match on Day 8 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tournament in Paris on June 6, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Christophe Archambault | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Russian-born Rybakina, 21, extended her best run at a major as she advanced to her first quarter-final, where she will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a spot in the last four.

Paris

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.