Okutoyi, Nijkamp advance to US Open junior doubles second round

Wimbledon doubles junior champions Angella Okutoyi and her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp have made a bright start in US Open junior doubles on the hard courts of the Flushing Meadows, New York.

The unseeded duo were too strong for fifth seeds Qavia Lopez (USA) and Christine Svendsen (Denmark), dispatching their opponents 2-0 sets in 51 minutes.

Okutoyi/Nijkamp were only down in the first set from the first serve by their opponents and never looked back as they raced to a 6-1 win.

Lopez and Svendsen threatened to bounce back in the second set after leading 3-1 but lost a serve for 3-3 from where Okutoyi and Nijkamp were unstoppable, clinching it in 6-3.

The match was initially scheduled for Monday night and again Tuesday but was postponed alongside several other matches due to rain.

Okutoyi, who made history by becoming the first Kenyan to reach a junior Grand Slam final and win it during the Wimbledon doubles in July when she first partnered with Nijkamp, will meet Americans Natalie Block and Piper Charney at 10.00pm EAT in the second round for a place in the quarter-finals.

Block and Charney outwitted the Italian pair of Georgia Pedone and Federica Urgesi 6-2, 4-6, 10-2.

Rowinska teamed up with Slovenian Ela Nala Milic to overpower Yaroslava Bartashevich/Ksenia Zaytseva 7-6, 5-7, 10-8 in the first round.